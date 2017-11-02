FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group Inc Q3 revenue $‍2,63 Billion
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group Inc Q3 revenue $‍2,63 Billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin announces its q3 2017 results, with a net income attributable to shareholders of $104 million, up from $43 million in q3 2016

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - ‍total revenue backlog of $11.3 billion as at september 30, 2017​

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - ‍2017 outlook maintained: adjusted diluted eps from e&c in range of $2.00 to $2.20​

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - ‍newly-acquired Atkins disclosed as a new segment, with revenue of $805.3 million in quarter ​

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - qtrly revenue of $805.3 million, a segment ebit margin of 9.1% and a revenue backlog of $2.0 billion from Atkins

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Atkins business is currently being reported as a new segment and delivered a $73.5 million segment ebit in Q3 2017

* Snc-Lavalin group inc - qtrly revenue $‍2,633 million versus $2,168 million

* Q4 revenue view c$3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* snc-lavalin-“Q4 will see greatest benefit from previously announced target cost synergies relating to Atkins of minimum of $30 million in current year‍​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

