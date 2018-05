May 3 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2018 AND RECONFIRMS ITS AMBITIOUS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE C$2.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$2.7 BILLION

* 2018 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED

* SNC-LAVALIN - ATKINS INTEGRATION CONTINUES TO PROGRESS, REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER COST SYNERGIES OF $120 MILLION FROM DEAL BY 2018-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: