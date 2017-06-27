FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :

* City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau Transit Group partnership

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of confederation line

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.