April 12 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN, PART OF THE NOUVLR GENERAL PARTNERSHIP, HAS FINALIZED THE CONTRACT AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE RÉSEAU EXPRESS MÉTROPOLITAIN

* NOUVLR GENERAL PARTNERSHIP ENTERED INTO THE FIXED PRICE CONTRACT WORTH APPROXIMATELY $5 BILLION