BRIEF-SNC-LAVALIN TO SUPPLY GAS PROCESSING EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCERS MIDSTREAM LP

Nov 22 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED MIDSTREAM OIL AND GAS PROJECT IN THE DELAWARE BASIN OF THE UNITED STATES

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - ‍HAS BEEN AWARDED FABRICATION AND SUPPLY OF MODULAR GAS PROCESSING EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCERS MIDSTREAM LP​

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - PROJECT‘S ‍SCOPE INCLUDES A MODULAR 60 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET/DAY (MMSCFD) CRYOGENIC GAS PLANT​

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - ‍CRYOGENIC GAS PLANT FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATION IN Q1 OF 2018​