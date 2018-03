March 2 (Reuters) - Snipp Interactive Inc:

* SNIPP ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT, FULL REPAYMENT OF SVB CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPIRY OF 6MM VENDOR WARRANTS

* SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC - ‍FINANCING WILL NOW BE COMPRISED OF UP TO 25 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF CAD $0.10 PER SHARE​