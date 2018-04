April 3 (Reuters) - Snipp Interactive Inc:

* SNIPP INTERACTIVE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FISCAL 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 29 PERCENT

* BOOKINGS BACKLOG STOOD AT $5.7 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, INCREASE OF 35% COMPARED TO BOOKINGS BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $4.2 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.00