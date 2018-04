April 6 (Reuters) - Snow Eagle Resources Ltd:

* SNOW EAGLE RESOURCES LTD. PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PROPOSED AMALGAMATION AND THE OPERATIONS OF CANNATEST PHOTONICS LTD.

* SAYS GOT THIRD INSTALLMENT OF COMMENT LETTERS FROM TSX-V ON APRIL 4, LEADING TO EXPECT APPROVAL PROCESS TO BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: