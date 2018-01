Jan 9 (Reuters) - Snow Eagle Resources Ltd:

* . SIGNS QUALIFYING TRANSACTION DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH CANNATEST PHOTONICS LTD.

* SNOW EAGLE - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CANNATEST PHOTONICS SETTING FORTH TERMS, CONDITIONS OF PROPOSED AMALGAMATION OF CANNATEST AND SNOW EAGLE​

* ‍DEAL FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $12.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: