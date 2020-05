BRIEF-SnowWorld H1 Normalized EBITDA Up At 12.5 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - SNOWWORLD NV:

* H1 SOLVABILITY UP AT 36.4%

* H1 NORMALISED RESULT AFTER TAX INCREASES BY 19.2% TO € 7.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS LIQUIDITY POSITION IS SUFFICIENT TO OFFSET NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CLOSURE

* SOLVENCY INCREASED FROM 34.0% AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 TO 36.4% AT 31 MARCH 2020

* GIVEN CURRENT CLOSURE AND LACK OF CLARITY REGARDING TIMING OF REOPENING, NO EXPECTATIONS ON THE RESULTS FOR THE FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

* THE COMPANY IS IN A GOOD POSITION TO COUNTER THE CRISIS DUE TO SUFFICIENT CREDIT FACILITY