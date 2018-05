May 4 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE :

* RECEIVES ORDER FROM SPECTRUM BRANDS TO SPLIT OFF TWO GLOBAL BUSINESS UNITS

* TWO TRANSFORMATION PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2019

* ORDER VOLUME HAS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 4.5 MILLION US DOLLARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)