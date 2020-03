March 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner SE :

* DGAP-NEWS: SNP SE CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019

* FORECAST FOR 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED BUT WITH INCREASED PLANNING UNCERTAINTY

* ORDER ENTRY IN Q1 2020 CURRENTLY UP BY APPROX. 30% COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 92.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019