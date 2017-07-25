FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance begins performance transformation plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance begins performance transformation plan

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance begins performance transformation plan

* Snyder's-Lance - ‍plans to restructure its sales organization enabling greater alignment of co's people, resources and strategies

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍appointment of John Maples as chief customer officer, effective immediately​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - as part of re-organization, Frank Schuster, currently president, DSD division, has been appointed to president, sales execution​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍company is announcing closure of its chips plant in Perry, Florida​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍plant is expected to close by end of September 2017​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍as a result, company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 250 positions​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍reductions will occur across organization and will be effective by end of this week.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.