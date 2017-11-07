FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance reports Q3 revenue $564.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance reports Q3 revenue $564.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-lance Inc

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $564.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍company updates full-year 2017 outlook​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc sees ‍ 2017 full-year capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects net revenue to be between $2,205 million and $2,255 million​

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc - ‍for FY 2017, company now expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.12 and $1.17​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For FY 2017, sees adjusted EBITDA to be between $305 million and $320 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.