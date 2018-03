BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $1.92 From Continuing Operations

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-Lance Inc:

* SNYDER’S-LANCE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 0.8 PERCENT TO $551.6 MILLION

* QTRLY INCREASE IN GAAP NET INCOME WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO NON-RECURRING, NON-CASH GAIN OF $162.4 MILLION DUE TO TAX ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $562.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)