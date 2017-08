June 29 (Reuters) - S&O AGRAR AG:

* POSSIBLE INSOLVENCY PLAN TO END THE INSOLVENCY AND CONTINUATION OF THE COMPANY

* DEUTSCHE BALATON AG MAY BE PREPARED TO SUPPORT INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR JACOBI IN IMPLEMENTING AN INSOLVENCY PLAN FOR S & O AGRAR AG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)