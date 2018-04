April 16 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd:

* SAYS CO WILL MAKE INVESTMENT OF OVER 5 BILLION RUPEES TOWARDS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN GUJARAT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE TEC-CITY

* WITH TOTAL BUILT UP AREA OF 1.3 MILLION SQUARE FEET, CO WILL DEVELOP CLOSE TO 1000 HOUSING UNITS IN CITY BUILT ON WALK-TO-WORK CONCEPT Source text - bit.ly/2H61TtC Further company coverage: