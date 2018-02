Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Publ) :

* HENRIK STENQVIST IS JOINING SOBI AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* STENQVIST JOINS SOBI FROM A POSITION AS CFO OF RECIPHARM

* SOBI'S CURRENT CFO, MATS-OLOF WALLIN, WILL SUPPORT THE TRANSITION PROCESS AND WILL RETIRE BY YEAR-END 2018