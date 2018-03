BRIEF-Sobi launches Ravicti in Europe ‍​

March 21 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum:

* SAYS LAUNCHES RAVICTI IN EUROPE AND ADVANCES THE CARE FOR PATIENTS WITH UREA CYCLE DISORDERS

* SAYS HAS GAINED REIMBURSEMENT FOR RAVICTI®, A NEW THERAPY OPTION FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UREA CYCLE DISORDERS (UCDS) IN SEVERAL EU MEMBER STATES AND EEA-COUNTRIES

* SAYS SWEDEN, DENMARK, AUSTRIA AND GERMANY ARE THE FIRST COUNTRIES TO LAUNCH, FOLLOWED BY UK, SPAIN AND THE NETHERLANDS.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)