BRIEF-SOBI Q1 Beats Forecasts, Raises Full-Year Profit, Revenue Outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI) :

* SAYS SOBI NOW EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES FOR FULL-YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 7,900-8,100 M (7,500-7,700)

* SAYS GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 70 PER CENT (UNCHANGED)

* Q1 - EBITA INCREASED WITH 90 PER CENT TO SEK 771 M (406)

* SAYS SOBI NOW EXPECTS EBITA FOR FULL-YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 2,800-3,000 M (2,500-2,700)

* Q1 - TOTAL REVENUES GREW 41 PER CENT COMPARED TO Q1 2017 AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,964 M

* REUTERS POLL: SOBI Q1 EBITA WAS SEEN AT 668 MILLION SEK, REVENUES AT 1,857 MILLION