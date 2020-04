April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF SEK 4,639 M (3,265)

* Q1 EBITA WAS SEK 2,173 M (1,509), AN INCREASE OF 44 PER CENT

* OUTLOOK 2020 UNCHANGED

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC POSED CHALLENGES FOR SOBI DURING Q1

* OUR GLOBAL SUPPLY TEAM HAS DONE A REMARKABLE JOB IN ENSURING THAT PATIENTS DO NOT GO WITHOUT THEIR LIFE-SAVING MEDICINES

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED IN SPITE OF UNCERTAINTY CONCERNING FULL-YEAR IMPACT ON MARKET DUE TO COVID-19