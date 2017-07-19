FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi Q2 EBITA falls, raises 2017 guidance
July 19, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sobi Q2 EBITA falls, raises 2017 guidance

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Swedish orphan biovitrum Q2 total revenue was SEK 1,639 mln (1,469)

* Swedish orphan biovitrum Q2 product revenue was SEK 1,443 mln (1,288)

* Swedish orphan biovitrum Q2 gross margin was 71 percent (72)

* Q2 EBITA was SEK 492 mln (550)

* Says now expects total revenues for full year in range of SEK 6,100 to 6,200 mln (5,800-6,000)

* Says gross margin is now expected to be around 70 percent (66-68)

* Says now expects EBITA for full year to be in range of SEK 1,700 to 1,800 mln (1,600-1,700) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

