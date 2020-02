BRIEF-SOBI Q4 Adjusted EBITA Up At SEK 2.38 Bln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :

* SOBI PUBLISHES REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE OF SEK 4,890 M (2,571), 90 PER CENT REVENUE GROWTH IN QUARTER COMPARED WITH Q4 2018 (82 PER CENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (CER))

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITA WAS SEK 2,380 M (916), AN INCREASE OF 160 PER CENT

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 15,000 - 16,000 M REFLECTING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN EACH OF TWO CORE BUSINESSES, HAEMATOLOGY AND IMMUNOLOGY

* Q4 ELOCTA® SALES WERE SEK 1,235 M (945) AND ALPROLIX® SALES WERE SEK 405 M (303)

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 5,500 - 6,300 M, INCLUDING DEVELOPMENT AND LAUNCH OF DOPTELET® WHICH WILL AFFECT EBITA NEGATIVELY BY AROUND SEK 500 M IN 2020

* Q4 SALES FOR GAMIFANT® AMOUNTED TO SEK 180 M, SYNAGIS® SALES WERE SEK 1,656 M AND KINERET® SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 396 M (335)

* OUR IMMUNOLOGY BUSINESS WAS STRENGTHENED EARLY IN YEAR WITH ACQUISITIONS OF US RIGHTS FOR SYNAGIS AND OF GAMIFANT (EMAPALUMAB) AND ALL RELATED ASSETS

* REFINITIV POLL: SOBI Q4 REVENUE SEEN AT SEK 4,861 MILLION; EBITA SEEN AT SEK 2,382 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)