FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sobi raises outlook as Q3 core profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2017 / 6:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Sobi raises outlook as Q3 core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab (Publ)

* Swedish orphan biovitrum q3 ‍ebita was sek 536 m (282)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍sobi now expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 6,300 to 6,400 m (6,100-6,200)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍gross margin is expected to be around 70 per cent​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum q3 ‍total revenue was sek 1,601 m​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍now expects ebita for full year to be in range of sek 1,900 to 2,000 m (1,700-1,800)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍growth strategy has been designed to capitalise on substantial potential in haemophilia​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍based on this solid platform we will further balance business with a broader specialty care portfolio to ensure a sustainable company in both short and long-term​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says to decentralise decision making towards the country organisations, resource allocation to support this strategic initiative will be reflected accordingly‍​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says we are rebalancing our geographical footprint in our existing markets by, among other things, scaling and developing our north american franchise‍​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says the strengthening of our late stage research and development pipeline is another key area of focus going forward‍​

* Reuters poll: sobi q3 ebita was seen at 509 million sek, revenues at 1,636 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.