April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ):

* SOBI SEES STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE AT ABOUT SEK 4.63 BILLION

* EBITA HAS BEEN POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY THE STRONG REVENUE DEVELOPMENT AND IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND SEK 2,170 MLN FOR Q1

* REVENUE, EBITA IN MARCH ARE IMPACTED BY INCREASES IN DEMAND RELATED TO THE ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FY GUIDANCE UNCHANGED