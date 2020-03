March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :

* SOBI TO INITIATE A CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE WHETHER ANAKINRA AND EMAPALUMAB MAY RELIEVE COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERE COVID-19 DISEASE

* WILL BEGIN A SHORT-TERM CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ANAKINRA AND EMAPALUMAB IN TREATMENT OF HYPER-INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME, ONE OF MOST SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERE COVID-19 DISEASE