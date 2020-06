BRIEF-Soc Immobiliere Et Exploit Hotel Majestic H1 Net Loss Widens To EUR 6.1 Mln

June 26 (Reuters) - SOC IMMOBILIERE ET EXPLOIT HOTEL MAJESTIC SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 10.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE DO NOT YET HAVE VISIBILITY ON THE SUMMER SEASON, SITUATION SHOULD CHANGE RAPIDLY IN THE COMING DAYS WITH THE REOPENING OF INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

* WE DO NOT YET HAVE VISIBILITY ON THE SUMMER SEASON, SITUATION SHOULD CHANGE RAPIDLY IN THE COMING DAYS WITH THE REOPENING OF INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

* IN THIS CONTEXT OF UNCERTAINTY, COST CONTROL WILL REMAIN A PRIORITY AND ACTION PLANS IMPLEMENTED IN H1 WILL HAVE TO BE CONTINUED