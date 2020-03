March 20 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA:

* Olympique Lyonnais to immediately allocate EUR300,000 to the management of this crisis via its Foundation.

* EUR100,000 to finance the two clinical research projects conducted by the doctor-researchers of the Lyon public hospital system (Hospices Civils de Lyon, or HCL) , via the HCL Foundation

* EUR200,000 to respond to our region’s urgent need for hospital equipment and supplies and for aid to the most disadvantaged people.