June 13, 2017 / 4:36 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SocGen and BNP to sell 6.3 percent of Euronext share capital

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas announce:

* Placement of Euronext shares being sold by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in conjunction with the announced renewal of the reference shareholders agreement.

* SocGen and BNP Paribas are selling approximately 4.4 million Euronext representing approximately 6.3 percent of Euronext share capital.

* Sale will be carried out in a private placement to institutional investors to be executed by way of an accelerated book-building process.

* Following the transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold 2.22 percent and 1.50 percent of Euronext’s share capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

