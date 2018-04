April 25 (Reuters) - SOCIETE GENERALE SA:

* SAYS HEAD OF EQUITY & EQUITY DERIVATIVES FOR GLOBAL MARKETS RICHARD QUESSETTE IS LEAVING TO PURSUE HIS CAREER OUTSIDE SOCIETE GENERALE GROUP.

* A SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE BANK SAYS HIS REPLACEMENT WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE COMING DAYS. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, editing by Larry King)