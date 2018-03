March 21 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Sa Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes speaking during a conference:

* SOCGEN DEPUTY CEO CABANNES SAYS TARGETS COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO AT 11.5 PERCENT END OF THIS YEAR

* SOCGEN SAYS HAS LIMITED AMOUNT OF CAPITAL TO ACCOMPANY GROWTH, TARGETS SMALL ACQUISITIONS WHERE IT HAS “REAL STRENGTH” - DEPUTY CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)