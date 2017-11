BRIEF-SocGen to book 570 mln eur in exceptional charges in Q4

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Sa:

* ‍NET EFFECT OF THESE TAX CHANGES, WHICH ARE EITHER EFFECTIVE OR HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED FOR FINAL PROMULGATION, COULD RESULT IN GROUP BOOKING A CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR -170 MILLION IN Q4 17​

* ‍GROUP WILL REFLECT, IN ITS Q4 17 ACCOUNTS, EFFECTS OF ALL TAX CHANGES EXPECTED IN Q4 17: * REFUND OF ADDITIONAL 3% CONTRIBUTION ON DIVIDENDS, WHICH WAS REJECTED BY CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL​

* ‍FRENCH RETAIL BANK REORGANISATION, AS WELL AS ACCELERATION OF PROGRAMME TO OVERHAUL CERTAIN ASPECTS OF COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK, WILL RESULT IN GROUP RECORDING AN EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE OF AROUND EUR -400 MILLION IN Q4 17​