BRIEF-Social Reality Says On Dec 4, Co Entered Into Settlement Agreement With tronc Inc And Tribune Content Agency LLC

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc:

* SOCIAL REALITY INC - ON DEC 4, CO ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TRONC INC AND TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY LLC - SEC FILING

* SOCIAL REALITY - PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, NEITHER PARTY ADMITTED ANY FAULT OR LIABILITY & PARTIES ENTERED INTO MUTUAL RELEASE RESOLVING MATTER

* SOCIAL REALITY - TRONC AGREED TO PAY CO$2.25 MILLION REPRESENTING AMOUNTS OWED FOR ADVERTISEMENTS PLACED BY CO AS WELL AS ACCRUED INTEREST & RELATED COSTS

* SOCIAL REALITY - TRONC AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $300,000 IN MEDIA SPREAD OVER CONSECUTIVE 12 MONTH PERIOD Source text: (bit.ly/2AGjqlw) Further company coverage: