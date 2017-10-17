BRIEF-Social Reality to pursue strategic alternatives for SRAXmd healthcare business

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc

* Social Reality, Inc. To pursue strategic alternatives for SRAXmd healthcare business

* Social Reality - ‍chardan Capital Markets Llc and Noble Financial Capital Markets are serving as financial advisors in connection with the matters​

* Social Reality-‍range of alternatives could include spinning off SRAXmd healthcare​ business into its own public company

* Social Reality- alternatives for SRAXmd healthcare​ unit considered could also include strategic acquisitions or possible transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)