BRIEF-Societe De La Tour Eiffel Acts To Support Struggling Micro-Enterprise And SME Tenants

March 26 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS COMMITTED TO SUSPEND RENT PAYMENTS BY ITS MICRO-ENTERPRISE AND SME CLIENTS WHO ARE STRUGGLING

* TO COLLECT RENTS AND CHARGES MONTHLY (RATHER THAN QUARTERLY)

* TO SUSPEND COLLECTION OF RENTS AND CHARGES FROM 1 APRIL 2020 AND FOR ANY SUBSEQUENT PERIODS WHERE ACTIVITY REMAINS FROZEN BY VIRTUE OF THE ORDER

* COMPANIES WHOSE ACTIVITY HAS NOT BEEN FORMALLY SUSPENDED BUT IS NONETHELESS HEAVILY DEGRADED BY THE CRISIS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS