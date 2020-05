May 27 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA:

* MR. DIDIER RIDORET APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* POSTPONEMENT OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN IN FACE OF LINGERING UNCERTAINTIES LINKED TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* GROUP’S STRATEGY WOULD SEEM TO BE A GUARANTEE OF RESILIENCE IN THESE TROUBLED TIMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)