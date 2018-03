March 29 (Reuters) - SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA:

* LEASING OF 1 734 M² IN LE PLESSIS ROBINSON (GREATER PARIS)

* LEASED 1,734 M² OF ADDITIONAL OFFICE SPACE IN BUILDING, AS PART OF A 6-YEAR FIRM LEASE

* WITH THIS NEW RENTAL, LE GALILÉE NOW HAS AN OCCUPANCY RATE OF NEARLY 91%

* BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE ACTED AS THE LESSEE'S ADVISOR AND TEAM CONSEIL AS THE LESSOR'S ADVISOR