April 14 (Reuters) - SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA:

* PROPOSES DOWNWARD ADJUSTMENT OF ITS DIVIDEND AT 2.0 EUR PER SHARE VERSUS 2.25 EUR AS ANNOUNCED IN ANNUAL RESULTS ON MARCH 5

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 15, 2020, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 27, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)