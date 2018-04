BRIEF-Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise Consolidated Net Debt Narrows to 1,605 Million Euros At 31 March 2018

April 12 (Reuters) - SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA :

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 48.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO PROPERTY SALES OR ACQUISITIONS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* OCCUPANCY RATE FOR REVENUE-GENERATING BUILDINGS 96.6 PERCENT AT MARCH 31 VERSUS 94.4 PERCENT AT DEC 31

* CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT €1,605 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2018, VERSUS €1,631 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 48.0 MLN VS EUR 49.0 MLN YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)