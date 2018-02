BRIEF-Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise FY Restated Operating Income Down At 164.1 Million Euros

Feb 9 (Reuters) - SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA:

* FY RENTAL REVENUE EUR 195.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 198.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO RECOMMEND PAYING A DIVIDEND OF €2.30 PER SHARE‍​

* FY RESTATED OPERATIONAL RESULT EUR 164.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 169.7 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* PROPERTY PORTFOLIO VALUE AT END YEAR EUR 6.23 BILLION UP 12.6 PERCENT

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE NET PROFIT EUR 685.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 504.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EPRA NNNAV AT END-DEC AT EUR 3.73 BLN‍​ VERSUS EUR 3.08 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* NET DEBT OF EUR 1.63 BILLION ON 31 DECEMBER VERSUS EUR 1.93 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END-DEC WERE NEGATIVE AT EUR 16 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE AT EUR 20 MILLION YEAR AGO