April 2 (Reuters) - Societe Francaise de Casinos SA :

* FRENCH CASINOS CLOSED MID-MARCH DUE TO COVID 19

* PLACED ALMOST ALL EMPLOYEES PARTIAL EMPLOYMENT

* GROUP IS ALSO CONSIDERING REQUESTING ADJUSTMENT TO PAYMENT OF LAST INSTALLMENT OF ITS CONTINUATION PLAN, INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR JULY