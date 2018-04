BRIEF-Societe Francaise De Casinos FY Net Profit Group Share Up At 1.1 Million Euros

April 3 (Reuters) - SOCIETE FRANCAISE DE CASINOS SA :

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 653,000 VERSUS EUR 495,000 YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HOPES TO OPEN THE CASINO IN BAGNÈRES-DE-LUCHON BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR 2018

* SEES AN OPENING OF CASINO IN LAMALOU-LES-BAINS IN 2019