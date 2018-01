Jan 16 (Reuters) - SOCIETE GENERALE:

* LAUNCHES A PLACEMENT OF FNAC DARTY SHARES

* PLACEMENT OF 2,944,651 FNAC DARTY SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* IS CONDUCTED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER.

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE ENTRY INTO A DERIVATIVE TRANSACTION WITH VIVENDI IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE VALUE OF VIVENDI'S C. 11.1% STAKE IN FNAC DARTY.