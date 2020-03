March 24 (Reuters) - SOCIETE GENERALE SA:

* MAKES AVAILABLE LOANS WITH THE FRENCH STATE GUARANTEE TO ITS CLIENTS

* THESE LOANS, GRANTED AT COST PRICE AND WITH A UP TO 90% GUARANTEED BY THE FRENCH STATE, WILL HELP SUPPORT THE COMPANY CASH-FLOWS THAT HAVE BEEN WEAKENED BY THE CRISIS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)