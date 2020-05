BRIEF-Societe LDC FY Net Profit Group Share Down At 143.7 Million Euros

May 27 (Reuters) - Societe LDC SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 143.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH GROUPE EUREDEN TO TAKE OVER ASSETS OF RONSARD

* AS OF FEB 29, 2020, EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.41 BILLION AND NET CASH TO EUR 20.8 MILLION

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 201.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 190.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: UNCERTAINTIES CONCERNING DATE OF RETURN TO NORMAL SITUATION LIMIT SHORT-TERM VISIBILITY

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.20 PER SHARE (VERSUS EUR 1.60 YEAR AGO)

* OUTLOOK 2020/2021: REAFFIRMS CONFIDENCE IN ITS FUTURE Source text : bit.ly/36zBPQV Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)