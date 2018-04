April 5 (Reuters) - SOCIETE LDC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 3.83 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SOCIETE MARCEL FAVREAU

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH LE MARAIS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES COUTHOUIS AND PÉRIDY

* CONFIRMS FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT TO THAT ACHIEVED OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR