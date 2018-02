BRIEF-Sodastream International Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.13

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sodastream International Ltd:

* SODASTREAM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO $157.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 12 PERCENT

* SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL - OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 10% OVER 2017 OPERATING INCOME OF $81.4 MILLION

* 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 5% OVER 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $3.29

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $151.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.33, REVENUE VIEW $593.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S