BRIEF-Sodexo Announces Extended Paid Sick Leave For All Employees In The U.S. Impacted By COVID-19

March 13 (Reuters) - Sodexo SA:

* SODEXO ANNOUNCES EXTENDED PAID SICK LEAVE FOR ALL EMPLOYEES IN THE US IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SODEXO - VACATION TIME & OTHER PAID TIME OFF WILL NOT HAVE TO BE USED DURING EMPLOYEE’S COVID-19 RELATED ABSENCE

* SODEXO - TO ENSURE SICK PAY FOR EMPLOYEES FOR UPTO 21 WORKDAYS IF THEY’VE CONFIRMED OF COVID-19 OR ARE ASKED NOT TO COME TO WORK FOR COVID-19 LIKE SYMPTOMS

* SODEXO - IF EMPLOYEE IS UNABLE TO RETURN TO WORK, WILL BE PERMITTED TO BORROW UP TO SEVEN ADDITIONAL DAYS OF SICK LEAVE