BRIEF-Sodexo buys Australian company Morris Corporation
November 2, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in 26 minutes

BRIEF-Sodexo buys Australian company Morris Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sodexo Sa:

* Sodexo announces the acquisition of the contracts and certain assets of the Morris Corporation business.

* Morris Corporation had 2017 group revenues of AU$152 million/100 million euros

* Morris Corporation currently provides catering, facilities management and maintenance services for major mining and oil & gas firms in Australia

* Acquisition will significantly expand Sodexo’s market share in Australia, reinforcing the company’s number one position in the mining sector, and building on its track record as a provider of industry-leading integrated facilities management services

* Following the acquisition, the current management team of Morris and its 1,200 employees will transfer to Sodexo.

