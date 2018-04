April 12 (Reuters) - Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel tells a call with journalits:

* CEO SAYS AT THIS STAGE THERE IS NO STRUCTURAL REASON TO ABANDON MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE BUT REMAINS CAUTIOUS

* SODEXO TO HOLD CAPITAL MARKET DAY ON SEPT 6, LIKELY TO DISCUSS GUIDANCE THEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)